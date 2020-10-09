Haryana Police seize over 204 kg marijuana in Nuh district, 2 held

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Haryana Police on Friday seized over 204 kilograms of marijuana in Nuh district and arrested two people for possession of the illegal drug.

According to a police press release, the drug was being transported in a container truck from Odisha to Haryana via Hodal.

A police spokesperson said that a police team had got secret information about large quantities of marijuana being brought from Odisha in a truck bearing Nagaland registration number.



Acting swiftly, the police team established a "naka" on Hodal road and apprehended two men inside the truck and seized the drugs.

Preliminary investigations indicated that seized contraband was sourced from Odisha for supply to a person in the district who indulged in the illegal trade of narcotic substances.

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and probe into the matter underway. (ANI)

