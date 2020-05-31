Haryana Police seized a total of 2179 kg narcotics during lockdown

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Following an intensive and planned crackdown on drug peddlers, Haryana Police have seized a total of 2,179 kg of narcotic substances worth crores of rupees from across the state.

"The police had a focused plan to keep a tab on all illegal and unlawful activities by enhancing night patrolling, intensive patrolling and organization of check-posts. The restriction on public movement also gave the police opportunities to make targeted efforts which proved a strong deterrent for peddlers and their sympathisers as police have thwarted all their attempts to push drugs in the state," an official quoted Manoj Yadava, Director General of Police (DGP), as saying.

"In the two months of lockdown, 326 cases were registered under the provisions of NDPS Act and 506 accused were arrested on the charges of possessing drugs between March 23 and May 23, 2020," the statement read.

Giving details of the seizure, the DGP said, "288 kg 341 gram of ganja, 1341 kg 462-gram poppy husk, 14 kg 91-gram heroin, 11 kg 6-gram opium, 331 kg 514-gram ganja patti, 56 kg 46-gram charas, 844 gram smack, 23 kg doda post, 115 kg opium plants, 92305 pharma tablets/capsules and 1565 syrups were seized during this period."

"The maximum number of 97 cases were registered in Sirsa district followed by 41 in Fatehabad and 27 in Rohtak districts. Taking the cover of the lockdown, the drug peddles tried their best to push drugs into the communities however our vigilant police teams have thwarted most of their attempts," added Yadava. (ANI)

