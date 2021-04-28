Haryana Police seizes 4,644 bottles of liquor being smuggled to Bihar, 1 held

Chandigarh [India], April 27 (ANI): Haryana Police seized 4,644 bottles of liquor being smuggled to Bihar in a truck from Rohtak on Tuesday. The driver was arrested.

According to police, the consignment of India-made foreign brand liquor was packed in 387 cartons which were concealed under packets of chips.

"Police have impounded the truck from Rohtak district and seized 4644 bottles of liquor which were packed in 387 cartons. The said consignment was found concealed under chips bags," said the Haryana Police spokesperson.



"A police team during patrolling had got a tip-off about the smuggling of a huge consignment of liquor in a truck coming from Rohtak-Jhajjar road. Upon getting the input, a trap was laid near a temple on Delhi Rohtak road and a truck was intercepted. On checking the vehicle, it was found loaded with 950 packets of chips," he said.

"Soon after the removal of these bags, a huge consignment of 387 cartons containing 4644 bottles of illicit liquor hidden beneath chips was recovered. Police has arrested the driver identified as Rajbir alias Raju, a resident of district Sonipat. The primary probe reveals that seized liquor was to be smuggled from Rohtak to Bihar by hiding cartons under the chips," added the spokesperson.

A case under Excise Act was registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

