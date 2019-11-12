Haryana Police seizes over 22,000 prohibited pills, over 1 gram heroin, 2 held

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive, Haryana Police have seized 22,300 prohibited pharma pills and over one gram of heroin in district Sirsa, Haryana. Police have also arrested two persons who were in possession of prohibited drugs.

"A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) during patrolling asked a motorcyclist to stop. When searched, 22,300 prohibited pharma pills were recovered from the accused person, Preetpal alias Preeta's possession. He was arrested by the police," said a spokesman of Police Department.

In another incident, a team of CIA had also arrested a person identified as Kuldeep of Alinka along with one gram 45 milligram of heroin.

In a separate incident, police had nabbed an accused carrying 1 kg 100-gram opium in district Fatehabad. The spokesman said that cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against them and further investigation is being conducted. (ANI)

