Haryana Police set up 'Community Policing' wing

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Haryana Police have established a separate 'Community Policing Wing' at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula to give a major fillip to community policing initiatives.

"The new Community Policing Wing will not only help in bringing police force closer to citizens, but it will also facilitate in proper monitoring of the community policing initiatives of Haryana Police," said DGP Manoj Yadava in a statement.

"The new wing will primarily work to focus on initiatives of Community Policing, Community Liaison Groups, Student Police Cadet Programme, Raahgiri and Marathons and Mitra Kaksh in police stations. In addition, it will also monitor all other initiatives of Haryana Police aimed at community outreach across the state," added he.

It is worthwhile to mention that Community policing is a collaborative effort between Police and Community to identify problems of crime, disorder and involves all elements of the community in the search for solutions to these problems.

"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal, police had taken several initiatives to involve the community in the process of policing across the state," said the DGP.

The Student Police Cadet programme and Ministry of Home Affairs sponsored national programme was launched in the state, with the active support and backing of the State Government.

"We have also set up 'Mitra Kaksh' to further improve police services and make it more people-friendly. In addition, Raahgiri and Marathons were started to increase happiness in the life of people as well as to reinforce brotherhood feelings in society and keep the youth of our state healthy and free from drug abuse," said Yadava.

He further added that Home Minister Anil Vij had recently instructed to improve the police-community relations and asked to give a boost to citizen-friendly initiatives carried out by the police. (ANI)

