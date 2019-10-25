Haryana Police steps up security arrangements for Diwali

Chandigarh (Haryana), Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Police has put in place adequate precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident during the Diwali across the state.

"All the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure adequate safety, security and traffic arrangements in their respective areas to avoid any kind of unfortunate incident during the celebrations," Additional Director General of Police, (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk stated in a press release.

He said that police would ensure no mishap takes place in godowns, storage as well as retail points of firecrackers. Fire safety measures at storage and sale points would also be ensured.

"It would also be ensured that the sale and storage points should be away from the densely populated areas and these should be located in places where adequate open space is available on all sides," he added.

He further informed that police would also ensure that retail points are allowed only at a limited number of places where all safety measures including fire safety should be ensured. In addition, close vigil would be kept to maintain peace and law and order in the state.

Virk said that efforts of the police would be coordinated with teams of civil administration so that firecrackers should be sold, stored, handled and transported as per government instructions.

"Legal action would also be taken against unlicensed or unauthorised manufacturers, storers and sellers," he added. (ANI)