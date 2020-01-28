Haryana Police STF seizes cannabis worth Rs 1.25 cr near Jhajjar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Haryana Police's STF team on Monday was successful in seizing a tonne of cannabis worth about Rs 1.25 crore being supplied from Odisha to Hissar.

STF Rohtak SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa informed that on January 26, the team of STF Hisar got information that there is a canter truck near the bypass in Jhajjar, which is full of intoxicants.

The STF team overhauled the canter with registration number HR-65A-9707 from the road leading to the city Jhajjar in front of Surkhpur village bus stop.

On seeing the STF team, the persons standing near the canter escaped from the spot. The STF team nabbed a man from the spot, who was identified as Surjit, a resident of Hisar.

A case was registered against the accused in the Jhajjar police station under the NDPS Act. (ANI)

