Haryana Police to install speed radars to prevent road mishaps

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Haryana Police have decided to install a network of speed radars, automatic number plate readers (ANPRs) and cameras on 187 km stretch of NH-44 passing through five districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat, which will be connected to a centralised control room to initiate a crackdown on dangerous driving, over speeding and unsafe lane changing.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that a blueprint to this effect was prepared at a brainstorming session on the road safety held under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava during the observance of 31st National Road Safety Week-2020 across the State.

"As the repeated violation of speed limit leading to more crashes and injuries, the installation of proven speed detection devices and speed detection cameras systems will certainly help in minimising loss of human life in road accidents. Such pathbreaking initiatives under the visionary approach of DGP Manoj Yadava will certainly help in further minimising the road accidents and fatalities on this highway in particular and in the entire state in general," he said in a statement.

As part of the National Road Safety Week, Virk said the Haryana Police have also undertaken several initiatives including special awareness drives, workshops and seminars to highlight and emphasize the need for road and traffic safety across the State in the month of January 2020. During the week-long programme, State Police along with traffic volunteers has made people aware of traffic rules for road safety.

During the road safety week which was continued up to January 17, 2020, the ADGP said that traffic police teams with the help of volunteers checked and stopped the traffic rule violators and handed roses by stressing upon to follow the traffic rules.

To positively encourage two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, police also donated helmets and briefed them on the importance of wearing helmets for their safety. In addition, reflectors have also been pasted on heavy or light vehicles. A total of 115 road safety awareness programmes have been conducted by the Police, added Virk. (ANI)

