Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk (File photo/ANI)
Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk (File photo/ANI)

Haryana polls: Central forces to be deployed at critical, vulnerable polling stations, says ADGP

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:10 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Haryana Police will be deploying close to half of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) allocated by Union Ministry of Home Affairs in critical and vulnerable polling stations during the Assembly polls in the state.
Giving this information here on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that all 3,087 critical and vulnerable polling stations identified by civil and police administration will have two-tier security arrangements for ensuring peaceful and incident-free polling.
"Besides security cover by the state police force, the CAPF from different troops will be deployed on these polling booths to provide a safe and secure environment to the voters. The forces are conducting pre-poll area domination drives across the state," said Virk.
Web-casting and micro-observer will monitor the polling process and the conduct of polling staff across the state on all the critical and venerable polling stations.
Spelling out the details of security arrangement, Virk said that in addition to 130 central security companies, more than 57,000 personnel of state police and Home Guards will be involved in ensuring the security of polling booths. "They will be supplemented by police personnel from trainees as well as Special Police Officers," he added.
He also warned that any kind of violent activities during the entire electoral process would not be tolerated and the police will take stringent action against those try to vitiate the law and order and disrupt the polling process in any manner.
The state has a total of about 19,500 polling stations in 10,309 locations. It goes to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:18 IST

TN: IT sleuths raid coaching institutes in Namakkal, Rs 30 cr...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) Department has conducted a search on coaching institutes in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district in connection with a case pertaining to a business group and seized Rs 30 crore of unaccounted cash and other things during the raid.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:17 IST

RTI a milestone, government committed to suo moto declaration of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Terming RTI as a big milestone and a great step to remove injustice and corruption from the system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Central government is committed to creating a system where there is enough suo moto declaration of information an

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:12 IST

5 Pak fishing boats seized in Gujarat

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): Five wooden Pakistani fishing boats have been seized by troops of Border Security Force (BSF) from Harami Nullah area in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:55 IST

Uttarakhand: ITBP jawan dies after expedition team hit by avalanche

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): One jawan of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) died on Friday after a massive avalanche hit an expedition team of mountaineers near Gangotri I peak at the height of 21,890 feet here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:45 IST

Delhi: 2 men wanted for killing BSP leader, his nephew arrested

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two men wanted for their alleged involvement in murders of BSP leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:41 IST

Shivamogga: Elephants kept under observation after one of them...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In the wake of an elephant's death due to infection caused by Herpes virus, forest administration in the district are taking precautionary measures for the remaining elephants in the Sakrebyle camp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:36 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs 4025.23 cr of Bhushan Power & Steel...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 4,025.23 crore of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) in an alleged bank fraud case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:29 IST

Veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe climbs Mount Mera

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe from Giripremi Mountaineering Club, Pune, successfully climbed Mount Mera in Mahalangur Himalayas in Solukhumbu district of Nepal on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:22 IST

Maharashtra: ED gets 5-day remand of Iqbal Mirchi's aides

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Two associates of Muhammed Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi have been sent to five days remand of Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a local court till October 15 in connection with a land deal worth over Rs 200 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:20 IST

Punjab govt announces 3% hike in Dearness Allowance for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Punjab government on Saturday announced a Diwali bonanza and gave a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners with effect from November.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:06 IST

PM Modi's niece robbed in Delhi, snatchers decamp with Rs 56,000...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Saturday snatched the purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece in North Delhi's Civil Lines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:06 IST

UP: BJP leader shot dead in Deoband

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants in Deoband area here on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl