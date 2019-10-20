Haryana polls: EC appoints Vinod Zutshi special observer for Assandh assembly seat

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch, has been appointed the special observer in Assandh Assembly constituency of Karnal district in Haryana, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday.

Zutshi, a former Deputy Election Commissioner, was appointed by the EC as a special observer in the constituency, Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana Dr Inder Jeet said in a statement.

Zutshi has been requested to proceed immediately to the constituency to take necessary corrective action and ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

He has earlier worked as the Chief Electoral Officer in Rajasthan and as special observer to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tripura during the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polls in Haryana, scheduled to be held on October 21.

According to the EC, there are 1,83,90,525 registered voters including 1,07,955 service voters in the state while there are 5,741 polling stations in urban areas and 13,837 in rural areas.

A total of 29,400 ballot units, 24,899 control units, and 27,611 VVPAT machines will be used for this Assembly election.

The result will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

