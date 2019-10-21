BJP candidate from Adampur Sonali Phogat flashes her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Hisar, Haryana on Monday.
Haryana polls: TikTok star Sonali Phogat casts her vote

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:24 IST

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): BJP candidate from Adampur Sonali Phogat exercised her franchise at a polling booth here on Monday.
After casting her vote, a beaming Phogat flashed her inked finger in front of the mediapersons.
Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, is contesting the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur. She is up against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, a three-time sitting legislator from the constituency and son of former Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal.
On October 4, Phogat filed her nomination for the assembly polls. She also asserted that the support of the BJP leaders and her fans will ensure her victory.
Polling for 90 seats in the state began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.
The electoral fate of 1169 candidates will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.
In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up for citizens to cast their votes.
The assembly polls will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the recently formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Votes will be counted on October 24.
In the 2014 elections, BJP had won 47 seats and formed the government on its own strength while the Congress managed just 15 seats. The INLD finished second with 19 seats. (ANI)

