Haryana prepared to deal with Omicron variant of COVID-19, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh [India], November 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government is taking all the precautions and is prepared to deal with Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said, "We are taking all precautions and are prepared to deal with it. The District Commissioners have been asked to remain vigilant especially before granting permission for fairs."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.



Taking action amid concerns over the new variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, officials briefed the PM about the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries.

The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence. (ANI)

