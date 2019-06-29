Haryana: Prime accused of Bhiwani triple murder case arrested

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Police arrested Rajesh, the main accused in the triple-murder case of December 2018 of Bhiwani district, senior officials of the police department said.

The accused arrested on Friday was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

Three headless bodies were found stuffed inside a drum near village Kharkak Kalan on the Bhiwani-Rohtak highway on December 28 last year.

During the post-mortem, it was discovered that the dead bodies were of a woman and two girls.

Identifying the victims was a challenge but Bhiwani police made tireless and serious efforts.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that bodies recovered were of a woman hailing from Assam and her two daughters. These were also confirmed by the DNA report.

After this, two accused Poonam, resident of Bhiwani was arrested on January 27 and Makhan of district Damoh, Madhya Pradesh on January 26.

Earlier, police got secret inputs that Rajesh is likely to come to his plot for his personal work.

A team of CIA Bhiwani was constituted immediately which discovered his location and arrested him.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Manoj Yadava appreciated the tireless efforts made by Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhiwani, Ganga Ram Punia and his team for cracking the blind murder case. (ANI)

