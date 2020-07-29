Haryana private security agency licensees cross 1,000-mark

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Haryana government granted licenses to 1,000 private security agencies across the state till now, and also renewed 137 licenses, after the enactment of the Private Security Agency (Regulation) Act (PSARA), 2005 (29 of 2005). It was notified by the Centre on March 15, 2006.

The state government had further introduced rules regulating the renewal of a license under the Act.

Informing the same on Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said as per the press releases issued by the state government, "The objective of the Act was to fulfil the growing demand of security guards in the country in a regulated manner and also to provide avenues of employment to our youth. Moreover, a database of private security workforce in the state is also maintained and police use them as a force multiplier to maintain public order in the state."

"The Haryana Police had also issued licenses to eight private security training institute to date. The licenses were granted after due verification of character and antecedents of applicants under a transparent process. A checklist of all documents for private security agencies and private security training institutes had been uploaded on the Haryana Police website," he added.

The license is issued for a period of five years and can be renewed after adopting the procedure of renewal, the release added. (ANI)

