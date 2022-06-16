Haryana: Protests over 'Agnipath' scheme turn violent, police vehicles set on fire in Palwal

Palwal (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI): People on Thursday hit the streets in Haryana's Palwal against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youths to defence services. Following this, the Police personnel deployed at the DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence.



Several police vehicles were torched, several roadways buses were damaged in stone-pelting and the National Highway 19 was also blocked. The Police used tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the mob.



Speaking to ANI, Palwal Duty Magistrate said, "Some police personnel have been injured in the incident. 3 to 4 vehicles were torched by protestors. Till now, the protestors have not been identified."

Amid the protest, local authorities suspended Internet and SMS services for some time. It was withdrawn later. To keep the situation under control, Section 144 has been imposed in Palwal.



"The directions issued regarding suspension of Mobile Internet and Bulk SMS Services vide this earlier Order Endst. No. 3370-83/M.B., dated: 16.06.2022 are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. In this regard, the appropriate/competent Authority is being requested to issue necessary directions. The other directions issued under Section-144 of CrPC, 1973 viz. prohibition on assembly of 5 or more persons, unlawful activities such as blocking of roads, passages, Railway Tracks, Water Channels, Power I-louses etc., however, shall remain in force till further orders," said District Magistrate of Palwal.

Gurugram Traffic Police in its advisory said: "Due to a local protest, traffic is diverted at Bilaspur chowk (NH-48). All commuters using this route have been requested to take alternate routes." (ANI)