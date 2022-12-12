Haryana: Public holiday declared for residents to vote for panchayats

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI): The state government has declared Public holidays on December 13 to enable employees to cast their votes for gram panchayats, read a statement from Human Resources Department on Monday.



"It is hereby notified that December 12, 2022 (Tuesday) shall be observed as Public holiday in all offices, Educational and other institutes of the Government of Haryana, Board & Corporations situated in the jurisdiction of Gram Panchayat Rukhi Khas, Block Cohan, District Sonipat to enable employees of aforesaid institutions/offices etc. to cast their votes for Gram Panchayat and also for those employees located/working who are registered voters of said areas," it read.

This day will also be observed as paid holiday under section 135B of the Representation of People Act, 1951, applicable under Section 173A of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 and under section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 for all the factories, commercial, establishments, industrial undertakings, trade, shops, banks etc., falling within the jurisdiction, where poll shall be held on December 13, the statement further informed. (ANI)

