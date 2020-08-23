Haryana records 1,161 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Haryana recorded 1,161 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday, the State Health Department informed.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 53,290, out of which 8,680 cases are active, 44,013 are recovered cases.

597 people have died so far in the state.

India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

