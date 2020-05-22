Haryana records 37 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 22 (ANI): With 37 new cases reported on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 1,067, as per the state's Health Department.

"The total recovered/discharged patients in the State are 706. The recovery rate in the State is 66.17 per cent. There are 345 active COVID-19 patients in the State while the doubling rate here is 17 days," informed the Health Department in a bulletin.

As many as 16 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the State. A total of 91,119 samples of COVID-10 have been tested in the State so far. (ANI)

