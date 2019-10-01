Haryana records 4.2 pc fall in road fatalities in last 8 months

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Haryana on Tuesday witnessed a 4.29 per cent fall in the number of road fatalities in the past eight months till August compared to the same period last year. The number of road accidents and injuries has also come down by 4.51 per cent and 5.61 per cent, respectively.

In a statement, police said the fall was a result of increased traffic safety enforcement and road safety awareness campaigns.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk attributed the fall in road accidents to people's driving habits and adherence to traffic regulations.

Virk said that 3,365 deaths in the road accident have been reported till August 2019 against 3,516 fatalities during the same period last year.

"The accident cases have also dropped down from 7625 to 7281 which saw a decline of 344 cases. In addition, incidents of injuries to persons saw an impressive decline of 370 cases. In total 6214 cases of injuries to persons were reported till August 2019 as compared to 6584 last year," a release said.

The police said it sensitised over 3 lakh people, especially students, through 840 road safety awareness campaigns in schools, colleges from January to August.

"Road accidents can be prevented to a great extent if people are aware of the traffic rules. Recently, we have also launched a three-day awareness and educational drive to promote road safety norms and their compliance," Virk said.

He said the police are taking all steps to reduce road accidents and asserted that "zero vision approach in terms of road safety" can only be achieved by stringently following road safety regulations. (ANI)

