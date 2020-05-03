Haryana records 442 COVID-19 cases so far

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 3 (ANI): Haryana has so far recorded a total of 442 cases of coronavirus, informed state health department on Sunday.

According to the state health department, the positive cases in the state include the 245 patients who have been discharged and five deaths.

The number of active cases now stand at 192.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1306 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

