Haryana recruiting 447 medical officers, Vij informs Assembly

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that to ensure the availability of doctors in the State, the Health Department has initiated the process of regular recruitment of 447 medical officers through Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), for which the written examination will be held on March 1, 2020.



The government has also decided to appoint 342 doctors on an ad-hoc basis, said the minister while replying to a question asked during the ongoing Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha here today.

Responding to a question regarding the number of staff working at the Community Health Centre (CHC) and the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Assandh Assembly constituency, Vij said that 231 posts are sanctioned for the PHC and CHC and presently 97 staff are working.

The Health Minister said that in order to ensure the availability of doctors in the government hospitals, the State Government has decided to take an initiative of making the MBBS students sign an affidavit at the time of admission committing to two years of practice in Government hospitals of the State after completing their studies.

He further informed that the MBBS doctors, who will be appointed on ad-hoc will get a package of Rs 85,000 per month, while the specialist doctors will get a package of Rs 1.5 lakh. Apart from this, detailed information about various posts of Para Medical Staff has also been sent to Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

He informed that better health services are being provided in the State which has resulted in a decrease in the Infant Mortality Ratio from 41 to 28 and Maternal Mortality Ratio has decreased from 127 to 98. He said that the OPD rush has increased by 30 per cent, indicating the fact that the trust of the common man has increased in the government hospitals. (ANI)

