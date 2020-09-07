Haryana reports 2,224 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): A total of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported on Monday in Haryana.

Haryana Health Department said the total count of cases in the state now stands at 78,773 and 829 persons have died due to the disease.

India on Monday reported 90,802 new COVID-19 cases and the total count of cases has gone above 42 lakh. (ANI)

