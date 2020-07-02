Haryana reports 393 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Haryana's COVID-19 case count rose to 14,941 on Wednesday with 393 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department, there are 4,202 active cases in the state and the number of patients who have recovered/discharged stands at 10,499.

The recovery rate in the state is 70.27 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.61 per cent.

India reported 18,653 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493. (ANI)

