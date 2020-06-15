Haryana reports 459 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 7,208

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): As many as 459 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Haryana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 7,208 in the State, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of passengers/persons who have completed the surveillance period stands at 52,200. The COVID-19 positive rate in the State stands at 4.01 per cent.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

