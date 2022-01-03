Haryana reports 577 new COVID-19 infections

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 3 (ANI): Haryana reported 577 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.

With this, the total number of infections in the state rose to 7,74,917 including 2,400 active cases.

The state reported no fresh fatalities from the virus thereby maintaining the death toll at 10,064.



As many as 84 recoveries were reported on Sunday thereby taking the total recoveries to 7,62,430 in the state.

Of the 33,841 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent was observed.

As many as 1,07,196 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours including 39,423 beneficiaries who received their first dose and 67,773 beneficiaries who received their second dose.

With this, cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the state reached 3,46,46,394. (ANI)

