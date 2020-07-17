Haryana reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 24,797

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Haryana reported 795 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,797 in the state, the Health Department said.

As per the bulletin, there are 5,752 active cases and 18,718 COVID-19 patients have recovered/discharged to date.

There are 327 fatalities reported in the state, it added. (ANI)

