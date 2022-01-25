Haryana schools to reopen for Classes 10-12 from Feb 1

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 10-12 from February 10.



Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday tweeted, "The Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 10-12 from February 10."

However, on the contrary, Pal had on Monday said that there is no plan to reopen schools in the state.

Pal had told ANI, "No decision over reopening of schools. Though we were planning to open schools at 33 per cent capacity on different days..., but no decision yet. As the COVID cases decline, we can think over it (reopening schools)." (ANI)

