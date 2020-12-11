Haryana schools will resume from December 14

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI): The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education (DSE), Haryana on Thursday.

However, it will be mandatory for students to bring a negative report of the COVID-19 test.



"The medical certificate should not be older than 72 hours to attend the class," the notice stated.

Schools and colleges were closed in several states due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, Haryana has 11,733 active COVID-19 cases with 2,33,696 recoveries so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

