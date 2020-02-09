Haryana sees 5.67 pc dip in road mishaps in January

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Haryana has witnessed a 5.67 per cent decline in road accidents in January 2020 in comparison to the corresponding period of last year, said Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Sunday.

The road fatalities also came down by 3.96 per cent while incidents of injuries to persons saw an impressive dip of 11.17 per cent, said Yadava in a statement on Sunday.

As per official figures, the number of road mishaps in January 2020 came down to 881 from 934 in January last year. Besides, the road fatalities have also declined from 429 in 2020 to 412 in 2019.

The cases of injuries to persons also reduced during this period. In total, 739 cases of injuries to persons were reported in 2020 as compared to 832, last year.

The DGP said the reduction in road accidents and fatalities in the first month of the calendar year 2020 has been possible with effective traffic safety measures, better enforcement of traffic regulations and road safety awareness campaigns conducted by the Haryana Police.

"We are hoping to maintain a further downward trend in road accidents in the days to come, he added."

Yadava said that State Police have also initiated to bring down the accidents and fatalities in road mishaps on the 187-km stretch of NH 44 from Kundli in Sonepat to Shambhu border in Ambala on NH-44.

For this, a memorandum of understanding had been exchanged with the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad, under which the IRTE will conduct a detailed Road Safety Audit of this stretch. (ANI)

