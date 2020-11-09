Haryana: SIT formed to investigate deaths due to spurious liquor

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI): A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the recent deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor across Haryana, Anil Vij, the state Home Minister informed on Sunday.



The SIT will be headed by Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director-General of Police of the National Crime Bureau in Haryana.

"An SIT has been formed to look into recent incidents of deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor all across Haryana. It will also enquire into the reasons and sources of the same," Vij said.

He added, "The SIT will also look into all complaints received in this regard and take measures to check the illegal sale of liquor in the state. A report regarding this will be submitted in 15 days." (ANI)

