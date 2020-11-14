Six wanted criminals arrested with illegal arms in Haryana's Jind

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Haryana Police on Friday arrested six most-wanted criminals, carrying a collective reward of Rs 1 lakh, from Jind district in the state.

Speaking to media, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that police have also recovered two illegal pistols, three cartridges, and a car from their possession.

"Arrested accused were identified as Sunil alias Sheela of Kharakrakji, Naveen alias Bablu of Pai (Kaithal), Sanjit alias Sachin from Sonipat, Shivam of Shamlo Kalan (Jind), Sombir of Sindhvi Khera and Sahil, a resident of Nizampur (Sonipat)," the police said.

The spokesperson further said that police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the arrest of Sunil, Naveen, Sanjit, and Shivam.

"Police had been looking for him for a long time. Preliminary investigations revealed that arrested most wanted criminals were wanted in close to one and half dozen cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, loot, and dacoity. They were arrested by a police team from a canal bridge over Gatauli-Shamlo road," police added. (ANI)