Haryana: SPO shot at in Gurugram, accused arrested

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): A special police officer (SPO) was allegedly shot at by unidentified persons in Atul Kataria Chowk area here on Saturday night.

According to the police, around four unidentified persons were trying to kidnap a car driver when some officers posted in the area reached the spot and tried to stop them.

The miscreants then opened fire at the police officers.

One of the bullets hit SPO Jayveer in the stomach. He has been admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The police have also arrested the accused persons.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

