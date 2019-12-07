Representative Image
Haryana STF seizes 300 kg 'doda post,' one held

ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:06 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested a person and seized 300 kg of 'chura post/doda post (poppy husk) from his possession in Jind on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Sandeep alias Koka, resident of Dumarkhan Khurd in Jind district.
A spokesman of the Police Department said that the seized contraband was recovered by a 10-member STF, Hisar team from a house in Dumarkhan Khurd village.
A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Sadar Police Station, Narwana.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

