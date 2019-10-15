Farmers burning crop residue in Fatehabad, Haryana [Photo/ANI]
Farmers burning crop residue in Fatehabad, Haryana [Photo/ANI]

Haryana: Stubble burning continues in Fatehabad despite ban

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:31 IST

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Haryana government, incidents of stubble burning have not abated in Fatehabad town of the state. Farmers here have been burning crop residue, causing pollution in the nearby states, while claiming that they lack alternatives.
Today, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was at 252, which falls in the poor category, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Last month, NASA satellite images recorded several incidents of farm fires across Haryana and Punjab, indicating that the stubble burning season had started in the two states.
To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that the smog from the nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region.
On a closer look, farmers residing in Haryana and Punjab usually burn the crop residue after harvesting paddy in the autumn season in order to clear the fields for summer harvest. Smoke from these two states travels to the national capital each year, leading to a spike in the air pollution levels. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:30 IST

AP: Con man arrested for cheating ATM users in Gannavaram

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15: The Gannavaram police arrested a habitual offender who duped people at ATMs and recovered Rs 5.46 lakhs and a two-wheeler from his possession on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:26 IST

Delhi: Bike-borne snatchers target Metropolitan Magistrate in Kamla Nagar

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Bike-borne thieves snatched the cell phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate here at north Delhi's Kamla Nagar on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:25 IST

Khattar hits out at Congress again for making Sonia Gandhi as party chief

Julana (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar whose snark comments on Sonia Gandhi invited the ire of the Congress Party, has again criticised her and the opposition party, three months after its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:42 IST

MP: Lokayukta raids properties of state excise department's...

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Lokayukta conducts raids at properties of Alok Khare, assistant commissioner in Madhya Pradesh excise department, in a matter of disproportionate assets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:34 IST

PM Modi pays tribute to the 'Missile Man' on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to late former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary and remembered his contributions to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:17 IST

U'Khand: 7 dead in car accident near bridge in Tehri Garhwal

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Seven people, including five of a family, died in a car accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:14 IST

Hazy morning in Delhi-NCR, air quality continues to be 'poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): People residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad woke up to a hazy morning on Tuesday as the air quality index (AQI) dipped again to the poor category for the sixth consecutive day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:02 IST

Devastating fire breaks out at plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Several teams of fire tenders have been rushed to control a devastating fire which broke out at a plastic factory in Bhachau here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:58 IST

Heavy rain predicted in Kerala, Karnataka today

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated places over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:40 IST

Maha polls: Rahul to hold two public meetings today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:38 IST

Muslims continued living in India not because of Cong but the...

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress and asked it to stop pretending to be the saviour of Indian Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:33 IST

Rajasthan govt annuls pension scheme to MISA detainees

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has decided to discontinue the pension scheme given to those who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency or to their widows.

Read More
iocl