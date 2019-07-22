Haryana: This Khap panchayat asks people to drop surnames to end caste divide

Jind (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Khera Khap panchayat of Jind district has come up with a new idea to end the decade-long caste discrimination prevailing in the society.

The panchayat, in its new diktat, has asked people to drop their surnames and urged them to use the name of their respective villages instead. The local body prohibited people from 24 villages from flashing the name of their clan and caste on their vehicles and houses.

The meeting was held in Bhonsla village, chaired by head Satbeer Pehalvan, and was attended by Khap leaders from 24 villages. Satbeer told them to drop 'Gotra' (clan), which according to him is the reason behind caste-based divide and discrimination.

Spokesperson of Khera Khap panchayat, Udayveer said that the decision will bring everyone together.

"The decision of Khera Khap was taken after the Sarvjatiya Sammela. The Khap members visited 24 villages and took the decision that they should bring everyone together above the caste discrimination," he said.

"Our suggestion is that no one should use 'Gotra' as their last name and instead they should use their village's name to end the caste discrimination," Udayveer added. (ANI)

