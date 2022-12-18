Haryana: Three held in robbery case in Rewari

Rewari (Haryana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Three history sheeters were arrested from Haryana's Rewari in a seven-day-old alleged robbery case, said police on Saturday.

The accused persons had looted Rs 105,000 from four petrol pumps near Nikhari village on the Delhi Jaipur highway in Rewari, added the police.



Four men armed with weapons were captured in CCTV cameras.

Six police teams raided several areas of Haryana and Rajasthan to arrest the accused persons.

After presenting the accused in court, they were taken on police remand for five days. (ANI)

