Haryana: Three-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal, several workers feared trapped

Karnal (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Several rice mill workers were feared trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed at Karnal in Haryana, officials said.



Workers used to sleep inside the rice mill after their shift ended, sources said.

Fire brigades, police and ambulance reached the spot and were involved in rescue operations till the last reports.

Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)