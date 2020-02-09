Haryana to add 1500 new buses to Roadways fleet

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): In a bid to provide better transport facilities to the people, 1500 new buses will be added to the Haryana Roadways fleet soon, said Haryana Transport and Mining Minister, Mool Chand Sharma on Saturday.

The minister made the announcement after the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committees in Sonipat, as per the official statement.

Mool Chand also said that the addition of these new buses will strengthen public transport and will ensure better transport facilities for the commuters.

"Apart from this, the State Government has also implemented the Kilometer Scheme to provide better transport facilities to the people of the State," the statement read.

During the meeting, the Transport Minister settled seven complaints on the spot and directed the concerned officers to investigate the remaining four complaints. (ANI)

