Haryana to develop Pipli in Kurukshetra as world-class tourist hub

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 12 (ANI): As part of efforts to give boost to tourism in the state, Haryana Government has decided to develop Pipli in Kurukshetra as a world-class tourist hub.

The decision was taken in the meeting of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today.

The tourist hub would be developed by Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB).



It will be developed on Saraswati Setu in Pipli and would attract tourists from within the country and abroad and place Haryana on the international tourist map, a state government release said on Monday.

Apart from boating, the tourist hub would also offer a wide range of facilities like restaurants, parks, museums to visitors.

The state government is already developing Adi Badri in Yamunanagar as a tourist destination.

The release said HSHDB will organize three-day International Saraswati Mahotsav-2021 from February 14 to February 16 at Adi Badri and Pehowa to showcase the rich heritage and history of the sacred river Saraswati where all of the ancient scriptures including the Vedas and Upanishads were written.

During the International Saraswati Mahotsav-2021, a day-long International seminar on Saraswati would be organized on February 15. (ANI)

