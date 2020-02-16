Haryana to give cash prizes, employment to sportspersons

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that in order to promote sports in the state and encourage youths to excel in sports, the State government has made provision of cash prizes and employment in the Sports Policy.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the players present on the occasion of the conclusion of the four-day 46th Junior National Kabaddi Competition organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Association Haryana at Sports Complex of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak today.

The Chief Minister said that a provision has been made to give of Rs 6 crore to players who have won gold medals at the Olympic Games, Rs 3 crore to the players who have won gold medals at the Asian Games and Rs 1.5 crore to the players who have won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. An amount of Rs 15 lakh will be given to each player participating in the Olympic Games so that the players can make the state, as well as the country, proud.

In this competition, Haryana's girls' team defeated the Sports Authority of India girls' team by 28-19 final match. The Chief Minister congratulated Haryana's girls' Kabaddi team on their win. The Chief Minister also honoured Dronacharya and Arjuna Awardee players on this occasion. On behalf of the association, the Chief Minister was honoured with a turban and badge. The Chief Minister interacted with the officers of Sports Authority of India and also with the players.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that 30 teams participated in this competition. Around 900 players and officials took part in the competition. He said that this four-day competition was inaugurated by Haryana, Home Minister, Anil Vij, along with Minister of State for Sports, Sandeep Singh, on 13 February. He also said that Sandeep Singh, himself, has been a high ranking player and a gold medalist.

He further informed that the game of Kabaddi is an ancient game that is known by various names in the country. Reminiscing about his childhood, Chief Minister said that Kabaddi is his favourite sport and he used to play Kabaddi as a child. Kabaddi has evolved over time and these days Kabaddi is played on mats, he added.

Khattar further said that Kabaddi instils a sense of team spirit and builds courage in the players. Former Haryana Transport Minister and President of Amateur Kabaddi Association Haryana, Krishna Lal Panwar, said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana to get the responsibility of organizing a four-day Kabaddi competition. All necessary facilities were provided to the players, he added.

He further said that Haryana has been a pioneer in sports since ancient times. He also said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal has made a provision of cash and employment for the outstanding performers to promote sports and a cash prize of Rs 6 crore will be given to a gold medalist in the Olympic Games, Rs 4 crore to a silver medalist and Rs 2.5 crore to a bronze medalist, as well as provision for employment in Haryana Civil Service or Haryana Police Service, he added.

Apart from that, Krishan Lal Panwar said that this policy has been drafted under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The State Government has also set up gymnasiums, stadiums, and sports nurseries in the villages, he added.

He said that it is because of the untiring efforts of the State Government that people's thinking towards sports has changed and they are encouraging children towards sports along with education. Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Haryana Public Service Commission also provide reservation benefits to the players. Kabaddi and Wrestling competitions worth Rs 1 crore are organized every year in the state, he added. (ANI)

