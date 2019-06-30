Haryana to launch public campaign for water conservation

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that public campaign would be launched for water conservation in the state to make people aware.

Apart from this, all the ponds in the state will be filled with water and there would be no shortage of water in any area or house. He said that Haryana will get its share of water at any cost.

"Efforts are being made and the Central government is aware that the water of India should not go to Pakistan, which will be useful in irrigation of large area of Haryana," an official statement quoted the Chief Minister, as saying.

"A 20-kilometer new canal will be constructed by the Irrigation Department from Yamunanagar to MLL (Indri) and the water will be released in it," said Chief Minister Khattar while interacting with media persons after laying foundation stones and inaugurating development works worth Rs 95 crore in Karnal.

He said that water conservation has become necessary for the bright future. As many as 200 districts of the country have been declared as Dark Zone, of which 18 districts are of Haryana.

He said that farmers had also been requested to reduce paddy cultivation and adopting alternate farming. While saving water, the farmers of the state, instead of doing paddy cultivation, cultivated different crops on 40,000 hectares of land.

For this, he has expressed gratitude to the farmers of the state. He said that the Haryana Government has also decided to provide free seed, Rs. 2,000 and the amount of premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to those farmers who have cultivated new crops. (ANI)

