Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana to open 16 new government colleges

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:50 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval for opening 16 new government colleges to provide higher education to the youth in the state, of which nine colleges are for girls only.
An official spokesman said on Wednesday that these colleges include the Government College in Chamukla (Kurukshetra), Government College in Hari Mandi (Charkhi Dadri), Government College in Jatusana (Rewari), Government College in Rithoj (Gurugram), Government College in Rewari, Government College in Kherdi Chopta (Hisar), Government College in Balsamand (Hisar), and Government College for Girls in Sihma (Mahendragarh).
The other colleges are Government College for Girls in Padha (Karnal), Government College for Girls in Bawal (Rewari), Government College for Girls in Kulana (Jhajjar), Government College for Girls in Data (Hisar), Government College for Girls in Kairu (Bhiwani), Government College for Girls in Loharu (Bhiwani) ), Government College for Girls in Kalayat (Kaithal) and Government College for Girls in Ballabhgarh (Faridabad).
The spokesman said that besides opening the college, the state government has also approved various posts of teaching and non-teaching for these colleges. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Odisha: BJD constitutes committee for Bijepur assembly bypolls

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday constituted a four-member Election Coordination Committee for the upcoming by-elections for Bijepur Assembly seat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case: 3 taken under police custody

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Pune Police on Wednesday took under custody three persons, who were in judicial custody in Thane jail in a different case, in connection with the Cosmos Bank cyberattack case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:52 IST

Mongolian Prez to visit India to intensify bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will arrive here tomorrow on a visit aimed at intensifying bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:49 IST

Decide on sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others within a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to take a decision within a month on the sanction to prosecute former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:42 IST

Jessica Lal murder case: Convict Manu Sharma's wife approaches...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The wife of Manu Sharma, a convict in Jessica Lal murder case, on Wednesday approached the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) for his release, alleging human rights violation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh govt orders magisterial enquiry into Devipatnam...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the tragic boat accident that occurred in East Godavari which left 34 people dead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:17 IST

AIIMS donates Rs 93 lakh for Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund...

New Delhi [India], 18 Sept (ANI): Extending a helping hand to people who have lost their property and livelihood in cyclone "Fani", the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has donated about Rs 93 lakh to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:13 IST

IAF, DRDO carry out test firing of Astra air-to-air missile

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force and the DRDO on Wednesday successfully carried out the third consecutive testfiring of Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:11 IST

Won't let Delhi become Bangkok, will ensure sex rackets in spa...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson, Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said that her organisation will not allow sex rackets to function under the garb of spa parlors and will ensure the guilty are punished.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:11 IST

Jaishankar to embark on three-day visit to Finland from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark a three-day visit to Finland, the new president of the European Union Council, from tomorrow, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:00 IST

BJP has worked for betterment of every section in Haryana:...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Haryana Finance and Revenue Minister Capt Abhimanyu on Wednesday said the present government has worked for the betterment of every section of the society, which has changed the picture of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:59 IST

PUC centre issues pollution certificate for Gadkari's car...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Police have registered a case against a Pollution Under Control (PUC) centre operator in Pune for allegedly giving a PUC certificate for Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's car without checking it.

Read More
iocl