Haryana to open 16 new government colleges

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval for opening 16 new government colleges to provide higher education to the youth in the state, of which nine colleges are for girls only.

An official spokesman said on Wednesday that these colleges include the Government College in Chamukla (Kurukshetra), Government College in Hari Mandi (Charkhi Dadri), Government College in Jatusana (Rewari), Government College in Rithoj (Gurugram), Government College in Rewari, Government College in Kherdi Chopta (Hisar), Government College in Balsamand (Hisar), and Government College for Girls in Sihma (Mahendragarh).

The other colleges are Government College for Girls in Padha (Karnal), Government College for Girls in Bawal (Rewari), Government College for Girls in Kulana (Jhajjar), Government College for Girls in Data (Hisar), Government College for Girls in Kairu (Bhiwani), Government College for Girls in Loharu (Bhiwani) ), Government College for Girls in Kalayat (Kaithal) and Government College for Girls in Ballabhgarh (Faridabad).

The spokesman said that besides opening the college, the state government has also approved various posts of teaching and non-teaching for these colleges. (ANI)

