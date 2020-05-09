Haryana to send back stranded migrant workers through 100 Special Shramik trains, 5,000 buses

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Haryana government has decided to send migrant labourers keen to go back to their native states amid the extended lockdown through 5,000 buses and 100 trains. The state government will bear the entire cost of transportation.

An official release said that migrant labourers to Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh will be sent through 100 Special Shramik Trains and workers belonging to Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will be sent by 5,000 buses.

The spokesperson also said that every stranded migrant worker will be sent to his home state.

As many as 23,452 such labourers have so far been sent to their home states free of cost by various trains and buses arranged by the state government.

While 13,347 migrant labourers have been sent to Uttar Pradesh, 3,133 have been sent to Uttarakhand and 3,593 to Bihar.

The country is under extended lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)














