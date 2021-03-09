Haryana to start construction work of Mandola-Narnaul State Highway, says Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh (Haryana ) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Haryana government will start the construction work of Mandola-Narnaul State Highway in Mahendragarh district soon and Dadri-Mahendragarh road will be made four-lane, said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday in Haryana Assembly.

"Apart from this, the width of Dadri-Mahendragarh road will be increased from seven meters to 10 meters and it will be made four-lane," said Chautala.



The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Public Works Department, while addressing the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session said that the proposed Mandola-Narnaul road was declared a national highway by the central government. The State Government wrote a letter to the Union government requesting to de-notify the road so that the State Government could construct it as a state highway.

It was de-notified on June 18, 2020. Although the central government has not yet handed over the project to the Haryana government officially. However, the state government has started patch-work with a special package which will be completed by the end of next month.

In response to another question, Dushyant Chautala said that Dadri-Mahendragarh road will be four-laned. The State Government has sanctioned Rs 17.70 crore for patchwork to increase its width from seven meters to 10 metres till the four-lane is built. (ANI)

