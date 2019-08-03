Haryana: Two arm-suppliers arrested with illegal weapons in Fatehabad

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested two persons of Uttar Pradesh and seized six illegal pistols from their possession in Fatehabad district of Haryana on Friday.

According to a spokesman of the Police Department, the arrested accused have been identified as Asif and Noor Mohammad alias Bura, both resident of Pansariyan, Shamli district in UP.

Accused were arrested near Dhamtan Sahib area in Tohana by a team of Anti-Narcotic Cell during patrolling, the police said.

Divulging the details, the police said that the team during patrolling between Bhuna-Kulan and village Kanheri spotted two suspicious persons, of which one of them was carrying a bag. After seeing police, both accused tried to escape. A police team immediately swung into action and nabbed the persons.

When searched, five pistols of 315 bore were seized from the bag, whereas one pistol of 315 bore was recovered from Noor Mohammad.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused in City Police Station, Tohana. Both will be taken on remand by producing in the Court to ascertain the source of illegal weapons and where to be supplied. (ANI)

