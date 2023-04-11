Haryana: Two including police inspector held for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday arrested an inspector of police department, and an employee of Thermal Power Plant, Khedar, Hisar, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

Sharing the information here on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Bureau said that the Police Inspector had been identified as Umed Singh posted as Incharge Economic Cell, District Police Hansi while the co-accused middleman has been identified as Shiv Kumar.

Both were arrested after Shiv Kumar accepted a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant, a resident of village Dharamkheri, district Hisar. Inspector Umed Singh and Shiv Kumar were nabbed on the complaint of Sunil Kumar.



According to the complaint, the accused police officer is demanding a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 through Shiv Kumar in lieu of exonerating the complainant in a case registered against him at City Police Station, Hansi. Co-accused Shiv Kumar had already accepted a bribe of Rs 5,50,000 last month.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint following which verification was carried out. After verifying the facts, a team was constituted that laid a trap and caught Shiv Kumar red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on behalf of the Inspector.

The tainted money has been recovered from Shiv Kumar in the presence of an independent witness. A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway. (ANI)

