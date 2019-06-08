Haryana: Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral

Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a horrifying incident, a woman was caught beating her elderly mother-in-law on camera in Niwaz Nagar village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

The incident was recorded on camera by a girl from the neighbourhood, a video of which later went viral.

Soon after the clip made its way online, police took cognizance of the matter and reached the victim's house.

The old lady was taken for a medical examination by cops.

"We are taking her for medical examination after that we'll take her wherever she wants to go," a police official said.

The daughter-in-law is currently absconding. (ANI)

