Haryana: Voting underway for Panchkula Municipal Corporation polls

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 27 (ANI): The long-awaited elections of the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula being held on December 27.

For the first time here, the voters will poll to directly elect their mayoral candidate in Panchkula- in contrast to the earlier procedure as per which the Mayor's post was filled by one of the already elected councillors.



There are six candidates for the post of Mayor and a total of 83 councillor candidates are contesting in 20 wards. Of the total 1.85 lakh voters, more than 98,000 are men and about 87,000 are women.

The voting process started at 8.30 am and go on till 5.30 pm Sunday. The last one hour of the polls has been dedicated to the COVID-19 patients who will be able to cast their votes donning PPEs (Personal Protective Equipments).

The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 30, at the end of which the winner will be announced, on the same day. (ANI)

