Haryana: Wanted criminal, his accomplice arrested from Bahadurgarh

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Haryana Police on Sunday arrested a criminal wanted in connection with cases of murder, robbery and theft from Bahadurgarh area here.

Amit alias Pandit was nabbed by a team of the Crime Investigation Agency along with an accomplice identified as Ravi alias Pujari, a police statement said.

A motorcycle, two country-made pistols and five live cartridges were seized from them, it said.

Amit, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 in a murder case and lodged in Jhajjar jail, had jumped parole in January this year and was on the run since then, the police said.

"During the preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he was involved in six cases of crime after jumping the parole," they said.

He admitted his involvement in a March 2019 murder case in Bahadurgarh's Surat Nagar area, the statement said, adding he had also committed wine shop robbery in May besides motorcycle and car thefts.

Amit, a resident of village Kharhar, and Ravi of village Chhara, both in Jhajjar district, were currently living in Bahadurgarh city.

They were remanded in police custody after being produced in a court. (ANI)

