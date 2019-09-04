Haryana: Woman consumes poison over 'police inaction' on her complaint, dies

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A woman committed suicide after consuming poison allegedly over "police inaction" on her complaint filed 20 days ago.

After the woman died, her family members staged a protest against the police till late last night. They alleged that a man had kidnapped and engaged in misconduct with her on the assurance of getting the woman divorced.

"We complained to the police against the man but they did not take any action against him. We then approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Yamunanagar who directed the Jathlana police station to take action after investigating the matter. But even after 20 days of registering a complaint with the SP, the police did not take any action," the deceased's uncle said.

"We demand that the accused Manoj and his six associates be arrested soon and action should be taken against the police officials for not taking any action against the accused," he added.

"The incident is of Jathlana police station where a woman had consumed poison. As soon as we got the information about the woman's death and her family member's protests, we reached the spot to convince the family members of taking action against the accused. We have formed teams to nab the accused and will soon get them arrested," Subhash Chandra, DSP, Headquarter said. (ANI)

